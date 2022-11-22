Dr. Danny Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danny Chan, MD
Dr. Danny Chan, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Addison, TX. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology & Vascular Radiology. They graduated from St. Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center, Medical City Dallas and White Rock Medical Center.
Precision Vascular and Interventional17051 Dallas Pkwy Ste 220, Addison, TX 75001 Directions
Precision Vascular & Interventional Radiology12400 Coit Rd Ste 505, Dallas, TX 75251 Directions (214) 382-3200Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
- Medical City Dallas
- White Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
My daughter was referred to Dr Chan for suspected May Thurner disease. He is one of the leading specialists in the world. Upon meeting him I was impressed with his calm and friendly unrushed manner. He explains everything very well. He has an amazing bedside manner and is a kind, empathetic doctor. He has been treating my varicose veins and I have been very impressed. He is currently also treating my daughter for May Thurner as well. Strongly recommend for any vascular needs!
About Dr. Danny Chan, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Mandarin
- 1427009182
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- St. Louis University School of Medicine
- SUNY Binghamton
- Interventional Radiology & Vascular Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Dr. Chan works at
