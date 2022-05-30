Dr. Danny Cheng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danny Cheng, MD
Overview of Dr. Danny Cheng, MD
Dr. Danny Cheng, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Cheng works at
Dr. Cheng's Office Locations
Bellaire Doctor's Clinic6565 West Loop S Ste 300, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 347-3864
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cheng is top notch. I refer him to all my friends and family members
About Dr. Danny Cheng, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Tex
- U Tex Houston
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheng.
