Dr. Danny Chu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danny Chu, MD
Overview
Dr. Danny Chu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
They frequently treat conditions like Viral Hepatitis, Hepatitis B - Immune Response and Eosinophilic Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 17 Elizabeth St Ste 608, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 219-8031
-
2
Avenue P Medical Services PC214 Avenue P, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Directions (718) 339-5678
-
3
Flushing Endoscopy Center LLC13602 Roosevelt Ave, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 886-6648
-
4
Downtown Gastroenterology Associates- Brooklyn5610 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 567-7888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chu?
Very happy with the service that was provided.
About Dr. Danny Chu, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Chinese
- 1891886842
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chu has seen patients for Viral Hepatitis, Hepatitis B - Immune Response and Eosinophilic Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chu speaks Arabic and Chinese.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Chu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.