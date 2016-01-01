Dr. Danny Fong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danny Fong, MD
Overview of Dr. Danny Fong, MD
Dr. Danny Fong, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Fong's Office Locations
The Light Medical PC254 Canal St Rm 5001, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 343-9009
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Danny Fong, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Fong speaks Chinese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fong, there are benefits to both methods.