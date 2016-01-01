See All Hand Surgeons in Glendale, CA
Dr. Danny Harrison, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
2.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Danny Harrison, MD

Dr. Danny Harrison, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.

Dr. Harrison works at Ata Mazaheri MD Inc. in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Harrison's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ata Mazaheri MD Inc.
    1560 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 450, Glendale, CA 91206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro
  • Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Danny Harrison, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184763435
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ca
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Danny Harrison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harrison has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harrison works at Ata Mazaheri MD Inc. in Glendale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Harrison’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrison. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrison.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

