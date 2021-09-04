See All Otolaryngologists in Dearborn, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Danny Kewson, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.3 (43)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Danny Kewson, MD

Dr. Danny Kewson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital, Wayne.

Dr. Kewson works at Kewson and Toma Mds in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Canton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

0.0 (0)
0.0 (0)
0.0 (0)
Dr. Kewson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southeast Michigan Ear, Nose and Throat
    2421 Monroe St Ste 201, Dearborn, MI 48124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 562-4100
    Monday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Advanced Ob-gyn of Dearborn PC
    2454 Monroe St # 201, Dearborn, MI 48124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 562-4100
  3. 3
    Oakwood Health Care
    7330 N Canton Center Rd Ste 109, Canton, MI 48187 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 386-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
  • Beaumont Hospital, Wayne

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Outer Ear Infection
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Priority Health
    • Total Health Care, USA
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 04, 2021
    GREAT OTOLARYNGOLOGIST!! Dr Danny Kewson taught me how to say that. In my 60s I finally decided to take care of getting rid of my nasal polyps and also a deviated septum. It's been almost 4 months since I had those surgeries. It was a seamless procedure and I am very happy with the outcome. I was not only impressed with Dr Kewson's expertise but I was even most impressed with his great personality/demeanor. My first appointment I didn't get seen by him until about an hour after my scheduled time. When he walked in the room I was pretty perturbed and reminded him that I had been waiting for a long time. He looked at me and broke the ice by saying something about that's because he is good. That immediately calmed me down and he was right … he is good. He took a lot of time listening to my needs and concerns and telling me a story or so. I remember thinking to myself, that's why he ran behind. He's gregarious and a listener AND, most importantly, knows his stuff. My subsequent visits
    Noel Bittinger — Sep 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Danny Kewson, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659351872
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wayne State University Harper Dmc
    Internship
    • Harper University Hospital Detroit Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Danny Kewson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kewson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kewson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kewson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kewson has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kewson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Kewson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kewson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kewson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kewson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

