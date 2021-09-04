Dr. Danny Kewson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kewson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danny Kewson, MD
Overview of Dr. Danny Kewson, MD
Dr. Danny Kewson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital, Wayne.
Dr. Kewson's Office Locations
Southeast Michigan Ear, Nose and Throat2421 Monroe St Ste 201, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 562-4100Monday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Advanced Ob-gyn of Dearborn PC2454 Monroe St # 201, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 562-4100
Oakwood Health Care7330 N Canton Center Rd Ste 109, Canton, MI 48187 Directions (734) 386-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- HAP Insurance
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- Total Health Care, USA
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
GREAT OTOLARYNGOLOGIST!! Dr Danny Kewson taught me how to say that. In my 60s I finally decided to take care of getting rid of my nasal polyps and also a deviated septum. It's been almost 4 months since I had those surgeries. It was a seamless procedure and I am very happy with the outcome. I was not only impressed with Dr Kewson’s expertise but I was even most impressed with his great personality/demeanor. My first appointment I didn’t get seen by him until about an hour after my scheduled time. When he walked in the room I was pretty perturbed and reminded him that I had been waiting for a long time. He looked at me and broke the ice by saying something about that’s because he is good. That immediately calmed me down and he was right … he is good. He took a lot of time listening to my needs and concerns and telling me a story or so. I remember thinking to myself, that’s why he ran behind. He’s gregarious and a listener AND, most importantly, knows his stuff. My subsequent visits
About Dr. Danny Kewson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University Harper Dmc
- Harper University Hospital Detroit Med Center
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kewson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kewson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kewson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kewson has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kewson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Kewson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kewson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kewson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kewson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.