Dr. Danny Kewson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital, Wayne.



Dr. Kewson works at Kewson and Toma Mds in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Canton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.