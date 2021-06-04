Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Danny Kim, MD
Overview of Dr. Danny Kim, MD
Dr. Danny Kim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Auburn, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center, Multicare Covington Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
MultiCare General Surgery - Auburn121 N Division St Ste 202, Auburn, WA 98001 Directions (253) 545-5990
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Auburn Medical Center
- Multicare Covington Medical Center
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kim has performed 3 surgeries on me . He is very straight forward and tells it like it is . Discusses the benefits of the surgery as well as the risks involved and allows you the patient to determine if the surgery is the best option or not . Very compassionate and thorough.
About Dr. Danny Kim, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1013125046
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Health Science Center San Antonia
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- General Surgery
