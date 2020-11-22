Overview of Dr. Danny Lin, MD

Dr. Danny Lin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Stanford University.



Dr. Lin works at North East Medical Services in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract and Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.