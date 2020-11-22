See All Ophthalmologists in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Danny Lin, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (32)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Danny Lin, MD

Dr. Danny Lin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Stanford University.

Dr. Lin works at North East Medical Services in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract and Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    North East Med Services Stockton Clinic Lab
    1520 Stockton St, San Francisco, CA 94133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 391-9686
  2. 2
    Pacific Eye Associates
    2100 Webster St Ste 214, San Francisco, CA 94115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 923-3007
  3. 3
    Eye Surgery Center of San Francisco
    1160 Post St, San Francisco, CA 94109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 440-1100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cataract
Astigmatism
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Cataract
Astigmatism
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration

Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Brown & Toland Physicians
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Danny Lin, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin, Mandarin, Russian, Spanish, Ukrainian and Vietnamese
    • 1871595710
    Education & Certifications

    • Jules Stein Eye Institute-Ucla
    • Stanford U Med Ctr
    • Stanford University
    • University of California At Berkeley
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Danny Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lin works at North East Medical Services in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lin’s profile.

    Dr. Lin has seen patients for Cataract and Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Lin speaks Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin, Mandarin, Russian, Spanish, Ukrainian and Vietnamese.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

