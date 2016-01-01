Dr. Luong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Danny Luong, MD
Overview of Dr. Danny Luong, MD
Dr. Danny Luong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley.
Dr. Luong works at
Dr. Luong's Office Locations
Advanced Eye Associates200 Jose Figueres Ave Ste 350, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 923-8138
Advanced Surgery Center2039 Forest Ave Ste 101, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 279-0791
Regional Medical Center of San Jose225 N Jackson Ave, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 259-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Danny Luong, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Vietnamese
- 1386750438
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luong has seen patients for Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Luong speaks Cantonese and Vietnamese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Luong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.