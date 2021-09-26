Dr. McClure has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Danny McClure, MD
Overview of Dr. Danny McClure, MD
Dr. Danny McClure, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
Dr. McClure's Office Locations
- 1 2355 E Camelback Rd Ste 625, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (480) 360-4794
- 2 4545 E Chandler Blvd Ste 308, Phoenix, AZ 85048 Directions (480) 630-4794
- 3 1860 N 95th Ln Fl 3, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (480) 630-4794
Serenity Mental Health Centers1501 N Gilbert Rd Ste 206, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 630-4794Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I followed Dr. McClure from a location five minutes from me to 45 minutes when he moved clinics because I trust him with my care. He is one of the best psychiatrists I've seen; he is very knowledgeable about medications and listens to my concerns. Dr. McClure seems to genuinely care about my well-being, and I would recommend him!
About Dr. Danny McClure, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McClure accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McClure has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. McClure. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClure.
