Overview of Dr. Danny Nguyen, MD

Dr. Danny Nguyen, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Nguyen works at City Of Hope in Huntington Beach, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.