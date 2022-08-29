Dr. Danny Pugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danny Pugh, MD
Overview of Dr. Danny Pugh, MD
Dr. Danny Pugh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Athens, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with UT Health Athens.
Dr. Pugh's Office Locations
Athens Surgical Assoc. P A115 Medical Cir Ste 107, Athens, TX 75751 Directions (903) 675-5781
Hospital Affiliations
- UT Health Athens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Pugh,is amazing doctor.. Explains everything to you ..Has bed side manors as my mom would say Employees of Dr.Pugh are very kind and understanding
About Dr. Danny Pugh, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1114009289
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pugh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pugh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pugh has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Gallbladder Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pugh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pugh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pugh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.