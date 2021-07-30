See All Family Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Danny Sayegh, MD

Family Medicine
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Danny Sayegh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with New York Med Coll At St Josephs Med Ctr

Dr. Sayegh works at Valley Oaks Medical Group in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Yonkers, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Oaks Medical Group
    1321 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89146 (702) 476-2287
  2. 2
    Jianu Medical Clinic
    9300 Sun City Blvd Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89134 (702) 341-9400
  3. 3
    South Yonkers Family Medicine
    30 Kimball Ave, Yonkers, NY 10704 (914) 237-8282
  4. 4
    Saint Joseph's Medical Center
    127 S Broadway, Yonkers, NY 10701 (914) 378-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint John's Riverside Hospital
  • Saint Joseph's Medical Center
  • St. John's Riverside Hospital Dobbs Ferry Pavilion

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Jul 30, 2021
    very friendly, knowledgeable, informative,
    Marilyn — Jul 30, 2021
    About Dr. Danny Sayegh, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487090981
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Med Coll At St Josephs Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Danny Sayegh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sayegh is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Sayegh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sayegh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sayegh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sayegh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sayegh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sayegh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

