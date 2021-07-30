Dr. Danny Sayegh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sayegh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Danny Sayegh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with New York Med Coll At St Josephs Med Ctr
Dr. Sayegh works at
Locations
1
Valley Oaks Medical Group1321 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 476-2287
2
Jianu Medical Clinic9300 Sun City Blvd Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89134 Directions (702) 341-9400
3
South Yonkers Family Medicine30 Kimball Ave, Yonkers, NY 10704 Directions (914) 237-8282
4
Saint Joseph's Medical Center127 S Broadway, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (914) 378-7000
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Saint John's Riverside Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Medical Center
- St. John's Riverside Hospital Dobbs Ferry Pavilion
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Hudson Health Plan
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Sayegh?
very friendly, knowledgeable, informative,
About Dr. Danny Sayegh, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1487090981
Education & Certifications
- New York Med Coll At St Josephs Med Ctr
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sayegh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sayegh accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sayegh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sayegh works at
Dr. Sayegh speaks Arabic and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sayegh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sayegh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sayegh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sayegh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.