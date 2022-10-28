Dr. Danny Sherwinter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherwinter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danny Sherwinter, MD
Dr. Danny Sherwinter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Sherwinter works at
Mmc Pharmacy Inc.948 48th St, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-7952
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Really got the feeling that he cares and takes my problems personally so rare in todays doctors....
- General Surgery
- English
- 1477597581
Dr. Sherwinter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherwinter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sherwinter works at
Dr. Sherwinter has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sherwinter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherwinter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherwinter.
