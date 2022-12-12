See All Plastic Surgeons in Lady Lake, FL
Dr. Danny Soares, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (55)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Danny Soares, MD

Dr. Danny Soares, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.

Dr. Soares works at Village Institute Of Plastic Surgery in Lady Lake, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Soares' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mesos Plastic Surgery & Laser Center
    757 County Rd 466, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 259-8599

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Ocala

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Aging Face
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Aging Face

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Botox® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 12, 2022
    About Dr. Danny Soares, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1952568370
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University
    Residency
    • Wayne State University Sch Med
    Internship
    • Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Connecticut
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Danny Soares, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soares is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Soares has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Soares has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Soares works at Village Institute Of Plastic Surgery in Lady Lake, FL. View the full address on Dr. Soares’s profile.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Soares. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soares.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soares, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soares appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

