Dr. Danny Vo, MD
Overview of Dr. Danny Vo, MD
Dr. Danny Vo, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin - Milwaukee WI and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and Uf Health Jacksonville.
Dr. Vo's Office Locations
Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates14540 OLD SAINT AUGUSTINE RD, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 605-3408Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- Uf Health Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Danny Vo is a gifted and exceptional vascular surgeon. His approach is to discuss and explain the patient's condition and treatment options with the patient. I was made to feel like an active participant in my own care. He performed several procedures on me and I was very pleased with the outcome of each. His office is professional and helpful. In short, if you are in the Jacksonville area and need a skilled specialist in vascular surgery, Dr. Vo has my highest recommendation.
About Dr. Danny Vo, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1922028026
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Rochester - Rochester MN
- University of Chicago - Chicago IL
- Medical College of Wisconsin - Milwaukee WI
Dr. Vo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vo has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Artery Bypass and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Vo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vo.
