Overview of Dr. Danny Wang, MD

Dr. Danny Wang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from XIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Wang works at Glaucoma Eye Center PC in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Grandville, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Glaucoma Surgery and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.