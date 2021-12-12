Overview of Dr. Danny Woo, MD

Dr. Danny Woo, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Flaget Memorial Hospital, Norton Hospital, University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital and UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.



Dr. Woo works at Nephrology Associates of Kentuckiana in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.