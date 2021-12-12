Dr. Danny Woo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danny Woo, MD
Dr. Danny Woo, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Flaget Memorial Hospital, Norton Hospital, University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital and UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.
Nephrology Associates of Kentuckiana6400 Dutchmans Pkwy Ste 250, Louisville, KY 40205 Directions (877) 585-9660
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Flaget Memorial Hospital
- Norton Hospital
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
- UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital
Dr Woo is not only a excellent Doctor but a very kind, empathetic and very nice person. It is with sadness that I just received the notice that he is going to retire, now I am praying to find another Doctor that can care of me as he did.
- Nephrology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- University Louisville
- University Louisville
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Woo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Woo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woo.
