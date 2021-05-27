Dr. Danny Yen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danny Yen, MD
Overview
Dr. Danny Yen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 140, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 465-7029
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Yen is a very good local gastroenterologist, and I would recommend him to everyone.
About Dr. Danny Yen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
