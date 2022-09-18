Dr. Danny Zaghi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaghi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danny Zaghi, MD
Overview of Dr. Danny Zaghi, MD
Dr. Danny Zaghi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.
Dr. Zaghi works at
Dr. Zaghi's Office Locations
-
1
Armineh Tavitian MD Inc1500 S Central Ave Ste 200, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 254-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zaghi?
I have a variety of health problems and it means the world to me to have a kind, smart, responsive primary care doctor. He's a great listener and respects my input. The office is extremely well organized--Dr. Zaghi and his staff take care of whatever's needed in a timely way. He's been my doctor for four years: a gem and a keeper.
About Dr. Danny Zaghi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1801185095
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaghi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaghi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaghi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaghi works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaghi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaghi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaghi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaghi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.