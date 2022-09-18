Overview of Dr. Danny Zaghi, MD

Dr. Danny Zaghi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.



Dr. Zaghi works at Lakeside Community Healthcare in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.