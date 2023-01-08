Overview

Dr. Dante Banta, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Banta works at Clinica Western in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.