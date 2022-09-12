See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Maywood, NJ
Dr. Dante Implicito, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (30)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dante Implicito, MD

Dr. Dante Implicito, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Maywood, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj--New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Implicito works at Restoration Orthopaedics in Maywood, NJ with other offices in Oradell, NJ and Glen Rock, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Implicito's Office Locations

    Maywood Office
    113 W Essex St Ste 201, Maywood, NJ 07607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 843-6300
    North Jersey Brain & Spine
    680 Kinderkamack Rd Ste 300 Fl 3, Oradell, NJ 07649 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Glen Rock Office
    266 Harristown Rd Ste 100, Glen Rock, NJ 07452 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 251-7725

Hospital Affiliations
  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    About Dr. Dante Implicito, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1578586632
    Education & Certifications

    • St Marys Spine Ctr &amp; SpineCare
    • Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School|Umdnj University Hospital
    • UMDNJ-Affil Hosps
    • Umdnj--New Jersey Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dante Implicito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Implicito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Implicito has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Implicito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Implicito has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Implicito on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Implicito. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Implicito.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Implicito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Implicito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

