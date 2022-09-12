Dr. Dante Implicito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Implicito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dante Implicito, MD
Overview of Dr. Dante Implicito, MD
Dr. Dante Implicito, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Maywood, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj--New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Implicito works at
Dr. Implicito's Office Locations
1
Maywood Office113 W Essex St Ste 201, Maywood, NJ 07607 Directions (201) 843-6300
2
North Jersey Brain & Spine680 Kinderkamack Rd Ste 300 Fl 3, Oradell, NJ 07649 Directions
3
Glen Rock Office266 Harristown Rd Ste 100, Glen Rock, NJ 07452 Directions (201) 251-7725
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
Ratings & Reviews
I am a new patient with back pain. Dr. Implicito came highly recommended. My appointment went well Dr. Implicito listened to me and did not make me feel rushed. He is ordering an MRI for me to see what is the cause of my constant pain.
About Dr. Dante Implicito, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1578586632
Education & Certifications
- St Marys Spine Ctr & SpineCare
- Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School|Umdnj University Hospital
- UMDNJ-Affil Hosps
- Umdnj--New Jersey Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Implicito has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Implicito accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Implicito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Implicito works at
Dr. Implicito has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Implicito on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Implicito. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Implicito.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Implicito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Implicito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.