Overview of Dr. Dante Implicito, MD

Dr. Dante Implicito, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Maywood, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj--New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Implicito works at Restoration Orthopaedics in Maywood, NJ with other offices in Oradell, NJ and Glen Rock, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.