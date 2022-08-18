Dr. Dante Nuzzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nuzzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dante Nuzzo, MD
Overview of Dr. Dante Nuzzo, MD
Dr. Dante Nuzzo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.
Dr. Nuzzo works at
Dr. Nuzzo's Office Locations
Dante V Nuzzo MD PA4700 THAT ST, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 323-4800
To Your Health of Lake County Inc.26540 Ace Ave Ste 108C, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 323-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nuzzo?
I have found Dr. Nuzzo to be highly professional and knowledgeable. Appointments are timely and the visits are not rushed. He listens thoughtfully to your concerns, and provides insightful responses. As a retired healthcare professional, I appreciate that I have his full attention during my visit.
About Dr. Dante Nuzzo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1073546669
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nuzzo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nuzzo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nuzzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nuzzo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nuzzo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nuzzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nuzzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.