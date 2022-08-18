Overview of Dr. Dante Nuzzo, MD

Dr. Dante Nuzzo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.



Dr. Nuzzo works at Dante V Nuzzo MD PA in Leesburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.