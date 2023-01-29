Overview of Dr. Danton Dungy, MD

Dr. Danton Dungy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine|University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago|University of Illinois Medical School and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Dungy works at The Dungy Orthopedic Center in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.