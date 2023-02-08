Dr. D'Antoni Dennis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dennis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. D'Antoni Dennis, MD
Overview of Dr. D'Antoni Dennis, MD
Dr. D'Antoni Dennis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hammond, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with North Oaks Medical Center.
Dr. Dennis' Office Locations
North Oaks Ent & Allergy Clinic15813 Paul Vega Md Dr Ste 301, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions (985) 230-2630
North Oaks ENT & Allergy Clinic, Livingston, LA17199 Spring Ranch Rd # 210, Livingston, LA 70754 Directions (225) 686-4960
Hospital Affiliations
- North Oaks Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely love Dr. Dennis and his team! Everyone is very nice and accommodating. I can tell he is very knowledgeable about his work, he listens and tries to help you best by tailoring your care specifically to you.
About Dr. D'Antoni Dennis, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1194986968
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
