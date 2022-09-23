Dr. Danuta Deeb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deeb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danuta Deeb, MD
Overview of Dr. Danuta Deeb, MD
Dr. Danuta Deeb, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Damascus Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Deeb's Office Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatrics at Orlando2902 N Orange Ave Ste D, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Deeb is sttentive and caring to children. She listens to them and understands their needs. She is gentle, kind and very knowledgeable. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Danuta Deeb, MD
- Pediatrics
- 48 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1275580557
Education & Certifications
- Wm Beaumont Hosp, Pediatrics
- 1975
- University Of Damascus Faculty Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Dr. Deeb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deeb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deeb speaks Arabic.
