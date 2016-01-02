Dr. Hoyer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Danuta Hoyer, MD
Overview of Dr. Danuta Hoyer, MD
Dr. Danuta Hoyer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Hoyer works at
Dr. Hoyer's Office Locations
Comprehensive Center for Women's Medicine, LLC1 E Delaware Pl Apt 34J, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (773) 435-1150
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent patient care, extremly knowledgable, great motivator to teach you a healthy live style, making realistic goals for you, tells you about PREVENTION , SPENDS TIME WITH YOU, great listener... I put my health in Dr. Hoyer's hands 11 years ago and I cannot imagine having different health care provider than her.
About Dr. Danuta Hoyer, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Polish and Russian
- 1477664506
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Hoyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoyer works at
Dr. Hoyer speaks Polish and Russian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.