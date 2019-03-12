Dr. Danxuan Long, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Long is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danxuan Long, MD is a Pulmonologist in Decatur, IL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from ZHANJIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hshs Good Shepherd Hospital and HSHS St. Mary's Hospital.
1
HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care - Decatur1730 E Lake Shore Dr, Decatur, IL 62521 Directions (217) 329-1000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
2
HSHS Medical Group Pulmonology Specialty Clinic - Shelbyville207 S Pine St Ste E, Shelbyville, IL 62565 Directions (217) 329-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hshs Good Shepherd Hospital
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Long treated me for sleep apnea. She was very knowledgeable and took the time to explain the issue in terms I could understand. She prescribed an effective treatment. Treating my sleep apnea has greatly impacted my quality of life in a positive way. Thank you Dr. Long.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1205098738
Education & Certifications
- ZHANJIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Sleep Medicine
Dr. Long has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Long accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Long has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Bronchitis and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Long on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Long. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Long.
