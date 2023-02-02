Dr. Hanna has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dany Hanna, DO
Overview of Dr. Dany Hanna, DO
Dr. Dany Hanna, DO is an Urology Specialist in Carrollton, TX.
Dr. Hanna's Office Locations
Hanna Gender Center4333 N Josey Ln Ste 100, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (972) 327-5524Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- WellSpan York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hanna changed my life and I am here for it! Incredibly genial, professional, and caring, Dr. Hanna and his phenomenal team took care of my for my bottom surgery. They were so diligent and really went the extra mile to help me through some complications caused by pre-existing health conditions (Crohn's). I'm not sure if I would have survived with another surgeon, but Hanna worked closely with other GI experts and my own GI to help me make it through! Cannot recommend him enough.
About Dr. Dany Hanna, DO
- Urology
- English, Arabic
- 1346620002
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanna accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanna speaks Arabic.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.