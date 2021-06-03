Overview

Dr. Dany Shamoun, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orange City, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Amer U Beirut and is affiliated with Adventhealth Fish Memorial and HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital.



Dr. Shamoun works at Gastroenterology of Greater Orlando, Orange City and Lake Mary, FL in Orange City, FL with other offices in Lake Mary, FL and Iowa City, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Abdominal Pain and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.