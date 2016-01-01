See All Psychiatrists in Louisville, KY
Dr. Danya Colbert Trowel, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Danya Colbert Trowel, MD

Psychiatry
1.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Louisville, KY
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Danya Colbert Trowel, MD

Dr. Danya Colbert Trowel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Colbert Trowel works at Associates In Behavioral Health in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Combination Drug Dependence and Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Colbert Trowel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Family & Children Behavior Health Services Psc
    302 E Breckinridge St, Louisville, KY 40203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 561-1112
  2. 2
    The Brook At Dupont
    1405 Browns Ln, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 896-0495

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Combination Drug Dependence
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
ADHD and-or ADD
Combination Drug Dependence
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
ADHD and-or ADD

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Colbert Trowel?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Danya Colbert Trowel, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Danya Colbert Trowel, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Colbert Trowel to family and friends

    Dr. Colbert Trowel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Colbert Trowel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Danya Colbert Trowel, MD.

    About Dr. Danya Colbert Trowel, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235272832
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Danya Colbert Trowel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colbert Trowel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Colbert Trowel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Colbert Trowel works at Associates In Behavioral Health in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Colbert Trowel’s profile.

    Dr. Colbert Trowel has seen patients for Combination Drug Dependence and Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colbert Trowel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Colbert Trowel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colbert Trowel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colbert Trowel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colbert Trowel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Danya Colbert Trowel, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.