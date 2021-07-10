Overview of Dr. Danyal Nawabi, MD

Dr. Danyal Nawabi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Oxford University and is affiliated with Hospital For Special Surgery and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Nawabi works at Danyal H. Nawabi, MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.