Dr. Danyal Nawabi, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (132)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Danyal Nawabi, MD

Dr. Danyal Nawabi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Oxford University and is affiliated with Hospital For Special Surgery and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Nawabi works at Danyal H. Nawabi, MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nawabi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hospital for Special Surgery
    541 E 71st St Fl 1, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 606-1136
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hospital For Special Surgery
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Treatment frequency



Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Knee Shaving Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Birmingham Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Cartilage Regeneration Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Patella Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Quadriceps Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Inland Empire Health Plan
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 132 ratings
    Patient Ratings (132)
    5 Star
    (121)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 10, 2021
    Another successful surgery at HSS. I found Dr. Nawabi to be a professional & consciousness doctor from my first visit to my last visit. The staff .... nothing but efficiency. I don't think you will find a better doctor to give you the care as he does. For all the times I had surgery at HSS its an amazing hospital. It should be called "The hospital of special SURGEONS". thanks again Dr. Nawabi & HSS.
    Richard Kovach — Jul 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Danyal Nawabi, MD
    About Dr. Danyal Nawabi, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346596830
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Oxford University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Danyal Nawabi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nawabi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nawabi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nawabi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nawabi works at Danyal H. Nawabi, MD in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Nawabi’s profile.

    Dr. Nawabi has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nawabi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    132 patients have reviewed Dr. Nawabi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nawabi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nawabi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nawabi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

