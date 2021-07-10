Dr. Danyal Nawabi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nawabi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danyal Nawabi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Oxford University and is affiliated with Hospital For Special Surgery and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Hospital for Special Surgery541 E 71st St Fl 1, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1136Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
- Hospital For Special Surgery
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Another successful surgery at HSS. I found Dr. Nawabi to be a professional & consciousness doctor from my first visit to my last visit. The staff .... nothing but efficiency. I don't think you will find a better doctor to give you the care as he does. For all the times I had surgery at HSS its an amazing hospital. It should be called "The hospital of special SURGEONS". thanks again Dr. Nawabi & HSS.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Oxford University
