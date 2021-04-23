Overview

Dr. Daoud Faraj, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Garden City, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn.



Dr. Faraj works at Center For Family Medicine in Garden City, MI with other offices in Dearborn, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.