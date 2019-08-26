Overview of Dr. Daphne Dadzie, MD

Dr. Daphne Dadzie, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lawrence Township, NJ.



Dr. Dadzie works at Advocare Lawrenceville Internal Medicine in Lawrence Township, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.