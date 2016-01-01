Dr. Hayes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daphne Hayes, MD
Overview of Dr. Daphne Hayes, MD
Dr. Daphne Hayes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO.
Dr. Hayes' Office Locations
C/o Kaiser Permanente Hospital6041 Cadillac Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90034 Directions (323) 857-2000
Optum Primary and Specialty Care1236 N MAGNOLIA AVE, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (714) 995-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
HealthCare Partners Harbor Medical Office3501 S Harbor Blvd, Santa Ana, CA 92704 Directions (714) 929-2300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Daphne Hayes, MD
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hayes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hayes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.