Dr. Daphne Hayes, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daphne Hayes, MD

Dr. Daphne Hayes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO.

Dr. Hayes works at Kaiser Permanente West LA Medical Center Bldg in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Anaheim, CA and Santa Ana, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hayes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    C/o Kaiser Permanente Hospital
    6041 Cadillac Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 857-2000
  2. 2
    Optum Primary and Specialty Care
    1236 N MAGNOLIA AVE, Anaheim, CA 92801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 995-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    HealthCare Partners Harbor Medical Office
    3501 S Harbor Blvd, Santa Ana, CA 92704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 929-2300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Atrophic Vaginitis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Atrophic Vaginitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Daphne Hayes, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538459714
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hayes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hayes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Hayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hayes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

