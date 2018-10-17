Dr. Daphne Hemmings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hemmings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daphne Hemmings, MD
Overview of Dr. Daphne Hemmings, MD
Dr. Daphne Hemmings, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They completed their residency with University of Hawaii At Manoa / John A. Burns School of Medicine
Dr. Hemmings' Office Locations
Queens Medical Center550 S Beretania St Ste 509, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 691-8885
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hemings literally saved my life twice. She was always willing to explain the procedure and the pros and cons of doing the surgery. She has excellent bedside manners and a pleasant manner about her. I would recommend her services to all.
About Dr. Daphne Hemmings, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1861533325
Education & Certifications
- University of Hawaii At Manoa / John A. Burns School of Medicine
- University of Hawaii At Manoa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hemmings has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hemmings accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hemmings works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hemmings. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hemmings.
