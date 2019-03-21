Dr. Daphne Panagotacos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panagotacos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daphne Panagotacos, MD
Overview
Dr. Daphne Panagotacos, MD is a Dermatologist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Daphne I. Panagotacos, M.D.32144 Agoura Rd Ste 106, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 379-3376Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
VERY KNOWLEDGEABLE AND CARING. YOU COULDNOT BE IN MORE CAPABLE HANDS. SHE HAS BEEN OUR FAMILY’S DERMATOLOGIST SINCE SHE FIRST GRADUATED.
About Dr. Daphne Panagotacos, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1811091069
Education & Certifications
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery Derm Assoc
- Metrohlth Mc
- LAC USC MC
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panagotacos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Panagotacos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Panagotacos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panagotacos has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Itchy Skin and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panagotacos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Panagotacos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panagotacos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panagotacos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panagotacos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.