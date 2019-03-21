See All Dermatologists in Westlake Village, CA
Dr. Daphne Panagotacos, MD

Dermatology
3.2 (17)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Daphne Panagotacos, MD is a Dermatologist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Panagotacos works at Daphne I. Panagotacos, M.D. in Westlake Village, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Itchy Skin and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Daphne I. Panagotacos, M.D.
    32144 Agoura Rd Ste 106, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 379-3376
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Marian Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Daphne Panagotacos, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811091069
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery Derm Assoc
    Residency
    • Metrohlth Mc
    Internship
    • LAC USC MC
    Medical Education
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daphne Panagotacos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panagotacos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Panagotacos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Panagotacos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Panagotacos works at Daphne I. Panagotacos, M.D. in Westlake Village, CA. View the full address on Dr. Panagotacos’s profile.

    Dr. Panagotacos has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Itchy Skin and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panagotacos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Panagotacos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panagotacos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panagotacos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panagotacos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

