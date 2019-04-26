Dr. Scaramangas-Plumley accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daphne Scaramangas-Plumley, MD
Overview of Dr. Daphne Scaramangas-Plumley, MD
Dr. Daphne Scaramangas-Plumley, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Scaramangas-Plumley's Office Locations
Dr. Swamy Venuturupalli, MD, FACR8750 Wilshire Blvd Ste 350, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 652-0010
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Scaramangas-Plumley is extremelyi ntelligent. He mind is like a razerblade. Dr is sincere and is willing to explore until she finds the root of the problem, I have great respect for her and feel that she is the best Physician in her office in Beverly Hills.
About Dr. Daphne Scaramangas-Plumley, MD
- Rheumatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1073878229
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Scaramangas-Plumley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scaramangas-Plumley has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scaramangas-Plumley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
