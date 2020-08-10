Overview of Dr. Daphne Scott, MD

Dr. Daphne Scott, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Univ of NV Sch of Med and is affiliated with Hospital For Special Surgery, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Scott works at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, NY with other offices in Stamford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.