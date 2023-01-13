Overview of Dr. Daphne Tumaneng, DO

Dr. Daphne Tumaneng, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Tumaneng works at MGA Obstetrics and Gynecology in Warren, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.