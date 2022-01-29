See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Charleston, WV
Dr. Dara Aliff, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (19)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dara Aliff, DO

Dr. Dara Aliff, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.

Dr. Aliff works at Premiere Womens Health Specialists Pllc in Charleston, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Aliff's Office Locations

    Premiere Womens Health Specialists Pllc
    Premiere Womens Health Specialists Pllc
1003 Oakhurst Dr, Charleston, WV 25314
(304) 720-4455

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CAMC General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Treatment frequency



Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 29, 2022
    Where do I start? Dr. Aliff, her ENTIRE staff and her dog :) all make you feel like you are an old friend when you are there for an appointment. I was referred there after experiencing a NIGHTMARE while going to another physician. I have tried a few different physicians in the area and some of them actually SCARED me. Dr. Aliff is kind, funny, educated and honest. After my first visit and initial impression, I actually got EXCITED to come back to the office today. She will be performing out-patient surgery on me next week. I am 100% confident that regardless of the outcome she will take good care of me and my health. I will never go anywhere else.
    — Jan 29, 2022
    About Dr. Dara Aliff, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841270709
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Charleston Area Med Center
    Medical Education
    • West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dara Aliff, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aliff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aliff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aliff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aliff works at Premiere Womens Health Specialists Pllc in Charleston, WV. View the full address on Dr. Aliff’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Aliff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aliff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aliff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aliff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

