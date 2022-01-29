Dr. Dara Aliff, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aliff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dara Aliff, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.
Premiere Womens Health Specialists Pllc1003 Oakhurst Dr, Charleston, WV 25314 Directions (304) 720-4455
- CAMC General Hospital
Where do I start? Dr. Aliff, her ENTIRE staff and her dog :) all make you feel like you are an old friend when you are there for an appointment. I was referred there after experiencing a NIGHTMARE while going to another physician. I have tried a few different physicians in the area and some of them actually SCARED me. Dr. Aliff is kind, funny, educated and honest. After my first visit and initial impression, I actually got EXCITED to come back to the office today. She will be performing out-patient surgery on me next week. I am 100% confident that regardless of the outcome she will take good care of me and my health. I will never go anywhere else.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Charleston Area Med Center
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Aliff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aliff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Aliff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aliff.
