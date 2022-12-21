Overview of Dr. Dara Chafik, MD

Dr. Dara Chafik, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ.



Dr. Chafik works at Southwest Shoulder Elbow & Hand Center in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Rotator Cuff Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.