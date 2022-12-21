Dr. Dara Chafik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chafik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dara Chafik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dara Chafik, MD
Dr. Dara Chafik, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ.
Dr. Chafik works at
Dr. Chafik's Office Locations
-
1
Southwest Shoulder Elbow & Hand Center4727 E CAMP LOWELL DR, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 290-4263Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chafik?
Both my Spouse and myself are Dara Chafik, MD, PhD orthopedic clinic patients. We are grateful for this Surgeon care! We both thoroughly trust Dr Chafik clinical patient care: Assessment, diagnoses, plan of care, Intervention and Re-Evaluation Orthopedic Surgeon Skills, and All. We always trust Carlos, Medical Assistant who also cares for us both as patients. We highly recommend Dr Dara Chafik, MD, PhD and we will both continue in his Outstanding Patient Practice Care. Many Thanks! The Steroid injections do not hurt, they greatly help the osteoarthritis condition joint space. See you again soon in clinic!
About Dr. Dara Chafik, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Arabic
- 1740458181
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chafik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chafik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chafik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chafik works at
Dr. Chafik has seen patients for Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Rotator Cuff Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chafik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chafik speaks Arabic.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Chafik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chafik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chafik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chafik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.