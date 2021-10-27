Dr. Dara Christante, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christante is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dara Christante, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dara Christante, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital, Providence Holy Family Hospital, Providence Mount Carmel Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Dr. Christante works at
Locations
-
1
Spokane Colon & Rectal Surgeons217 W Cataldo Ave, Spokane, WA 99201 Directions (509) 747-6194Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Deaconess Hospital
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
- Providence Mount Carmel Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Christante did an excellent job with my surgery. Before she explained all that would happen with the surgery. I would recommend her highly.
About Dr. Dara Christante, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1013116003
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota Hospitals
- Oregon Health Sciences University
- Oregon Health & Science University Hospital
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Penn State
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
