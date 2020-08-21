See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in McKinney, TX
Dr. Dara Havemann, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Dara Havemann, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.6 (77)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Dara Havemann, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney.

Dr. Havemann works at Dallas IVF in McKinney, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Hillary Myears, MD
Dr. Hillary Myears, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Melissa McDaniel, MD
Dr. Melissa McDaniel, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Angalene Jackson, DO
Dr. Angalene Jackson, DO
4.7 (13)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    McKinney Fertility Center
    5301 W UNIVERSITY DR, McKinney, TX 75071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 225-2057
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Infertility Evaluation
Endocrine Disorders
Endometritis
Infertility Evaluation
Endocrine Disorders
Endometritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Endometritis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intra Uterine Insemination Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Operative Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 77 ratings
    Patient Ratings (77)
    5 Star
    (69)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Havemann?

    Aug 21, 2020
    Almost 9 months back when we went to Dallas IVF for the first time, we had lot of questions and doubts in our minds on whether we were really ready to do IVF or not. But in the first meeting itself, Dr. Dara Havemann explained the whole process to us, made it really simple for us to understand and gave us so much confidence. The whole staff has been really supportive and understanding throughout this journey. We had some issues with our insurance, Dr. Havemann made sure it didn't affect our process, found alternative ways to help us out. The follicle stimulation went perfect, thanks to her knowledge and experience we got 4 healthy embryos. The embryo transfer was a lot delayed due to the COVID situation but the whole staff has been really understanding. We are now 3 months pregnant and we will forever be grateful to Dr, Havemann for making this happen for us. God bless her and all her staff.
    — Aug 21, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Dara Havemann, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Dara Havemann, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Havemann to family and friends

    Dr. Havemann's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Havemann

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Dara Havemann, MD.

    About Dr. Dara Havemann, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417151093
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dara Havemann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Havemann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Havemann has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Havemann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    77 patients have reviewed Dr. Havemann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Havemann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Havemann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Havemann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Dara Havemann, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.