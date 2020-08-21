Dr. Dara Havemann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Havemann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dara Havemann, MD
Dr. Dara Havemann, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney.
McKinney Fertility Center5301 W UNIVERSITY DR, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (214) 225-2057Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Almost 9 months back when we went to Dallas IVF for the first time, we had lot of questions and doubts in our minds on whether we were really ready to do IVF or not. But in the first meeting itself, Dr. Dara Havemann explained the whole process to us, made it really simple for us to understand and gave us so much confidence. The whole staff has been really supportive and understanding throughout this journey. We had some issues with our insurance, Dr. Havemann made sure it didn't affect our process, found alternative ways to help us out. The follicle stimulation went perfect, thanks to her knowledge and experience we got 4 healthy embryos. The embryo transfer was a lot delayed due to the COVID situation but the whole staff has been really understanding. We are now 3 months pregnant and we will forever be grateful to Dr, Havemann for making this happen for us. God bless her and all her staff.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Dr. Havemann has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Havemann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Havemann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Havemann speaks Spanish.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Havemann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Havemann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Havemann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Havemann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.