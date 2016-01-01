Dr. Holder has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dara Holder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dara Holder, MD
Dr. Dara Holder, MD is an Urology Specialist in Greenbelt, MD.
Dr. Holder works at
Dr. Holder's Office Locations
Mid Atlantic Urology Associates LLC7500 Greenway Center Dr Fl 8, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 477-2000
Doctors Community Hospital8118 Good Luck Rd, Lanham, MD 20706 Directions (301) 552-8118
University Center for Ambulatory Surgery LLC6502 Kenilworth Ave Ste 200, Riverdale, MD 20737 Directions (301) 474-2424
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dara Holder, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1528313822
Frequently Asked Questions
