Overview of Dr. Dara Koozekanani, MD

Dr. Dara Koozekanani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.



Dr. Koozekanani works at University of Minnesota Children's Hospital Fairview in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.