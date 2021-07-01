Overview

Dr. Dara Otu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney.



Dr. Otu works at Pulmonary Medicine Consultants in McKinney, TX with other offices in Richardson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.