Overview of Dr. Dara Rock, MD

Dr. Dara Rock, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Northern Light Blue Hill Memorial Hospital, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital, Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital and St. Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Rock works at St. Joseph Internal Medicine in Bangor, ME. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.