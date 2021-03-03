Overview of Dr. Dara Saghafi, MD

Dr. Dara Saghafi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE.



Dr. Saghafi works at ADVANCE URGENT MEDICAL GROUP in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.