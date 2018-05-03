Overview of Dr. Darby Marshall, MD

Dr. Darby Marshall, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Scottsboro, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with DeKalb Regional Medical Center and Highlands Medical Center.



Dr. Marshall works at Scottsboro Ear Nose Throat PC in Scottsboro, AL with other offices in Fort Payne, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.